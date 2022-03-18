A human resource company that has been in business for 25 years has received nationally recognized accreditation for drug testing.

Pacific Human Resource Services now has personnel that possess the Certified Professional Collector in Urine Specimen Collections. "We brought in a consultant to help us review our procedures so that PRHS is the premier drug and alcohol testing facility on Guam," said Vince Leon Guerrero, vice president and chief operating officer of PHRS. "We offer several services including human resources, but we have spent a considerable amount of time, effort and money to focus on the stringent standards of the drug and alcohol testing industry."

"Working with our consultant, we did a top-to-bottom review of our program, and from that we formulated a strategic plan for improvement," Leon Guerrero said.

Kelly Dobbins is the president of Mid-South Drug Testing, a firm based in Memphis, Tennessee. Dobbins is the consultant tapped by PHRS to facilitate the national accreditation, which requires a strict series of protocols during sample collections.

"Companies that perform these tests, to reach the federal standard, must not only have certified sample collectors, but also a standard operating procedure that includes a million-dollar liability insurance policy, a million dollars being the very least," Dobbins said.

"We couldn't get these accreditations without having that insurance policy, we've invested a great deal in our personnel and the associated costs of doing the business," Leon Guerrero said. "Also, while our facility is accredited, the individual certifications are not to the company, the certifications are designated to the individual, so we are investing in our human resources."

There are several reasons for drug testing, the most common, according to Leon Guerrero, is for preemployment screening, but other services can include quarterly drug testing, return to duty testing and post-accident drug testing.

"The implications of a positive result in a drug test are significant, it can lead to disciplinary actions, dock in pay and even termination," Leon Guerrero said. "That's why it's critical to have built-in protections and standards in the collection process; the people we collect from witness the chain of custody by line of sight and have total view of the collected specimen."

JessieMarie Toves, compliance officer at PHRS, picked up a slew of Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Association certifications, including Certified Professional Collector in Urine Specimen Collections, Certified Professional Collector Trainer and Certified Designated Employer Representative. "The certifications give me confidence in what I'm doing, it's a relief that PHRS invested in our staff to get us through the certifications."

"Any company that engages with PHRS can be assured that drug testing performed with our company has met federal standards regarding our facility and our sample collectors," Leon Guerrero said.