Lotte Duty Free 2020 donation supports Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign

Despite the absence of tourists visiting Guam due to COVID-19, Lotte Duty Free was able to collect $581 of change in coins and small bills from travelers who passed through the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Guam in the first quarter of 2020. Visitors leaving Guam dropped their change in a customized donation box set up by Lotte Duty Free. Lotte Duty Free Guam added a donation of $419 to round up the collection to $1,000 which it donated Friday to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

“We read about the Salvation Army’s appeal for monetary or in-kind donations to replenish its food pantry to assist needy families for the holiday season and how challenging it has been to raise funds in these times,” said Daewoong Chen, CEO, Lotte Duty Free Guam. “Although our coin collection is smaller this year because of COVID-19, we hope that even this small amount of change can make a bit of difference to the Red Kettle campaign’s worthy cause.”

In April, Lotte Duty Free donated 1,000 KN-95 face masks to Guam Memorial Hospital to help protect health care workers.