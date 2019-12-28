Lotte Duty Free donation drive supports island beautification

For 13 months, beginning in November 2018, travelers would toss in a few coins or dollar bills in a donation box set up by Lotte Duty Free at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Guam.

This month, Lotte Duty Free counted the donations at $1,676 - then added its own donation of $1,324. It took the total $3,000 and donated it to the Guam Visitors Bureau. The donation is meant to assist the tourism agency with trash disposal fees incurred from its beach cleaning and maintenance efforts, according to a press release.

“As a stakeholder in Guam’s tourism industry, our company wants to do our part to keep our island clean to benefit our visitors and local residents,” says Jaeha Kim, CEO, Lotte Duty Free Guam.

GVB Vice President Robert “Bobby” Alvarez said the donation will augment GVB’s beach cleaning services, which include collection of illegally dumped trash.

“Illegal dumping is becoming a problem on some of our public beaches so this contribution will go toward additional trash pickup by our contractor,” says Alvarez.

This is the second year that Lotte Duty Free Guam has donated to GVB’s beach upkeep program. The first donation was made in 2017. In November 2018, the duty free retail concessionaire donated $5,000 to Typhoon Yutu relief efforts.