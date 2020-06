The management and staff of Lotte Hotel Guam would like to show appreciation to the COVID-19 front-liners by providing “thank you” meals starting Monday, June 8, to Friday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Front-liners will have to present their ID to avail of the “thank you” meal. The management and staff will be at the entrance to the lobby to distribute the meal and to meet our island’s heroes in this pandemic, according to Lotte Hotel Guam.