The Lotte Hotel Guam is capitalizing on the popularity of a Korean cartoon to create child-friendly and comfortable environments for families with children, including infants and toddlers.

The Tumon hotel has created themed rooms based on "Bread Barbershop," a South Korean computer-animated series that has gained worldwide popularity, with shows translated into several languages, including English, and available on several streaming websites.

"Our Bread Barbershop Baby Room is quite spacious with a living room and kitchenette – about 55 square meters, it's really a huge room," said Sunny Kim, room sales assistant manager with the Lotte Hotel Guam.

As the name implies, the room caters to families with infants and toddlers and is equipped with a playpen, a baby rocker and a sprawling low-profile bed that measures 8 feet in width.

"The kitchenette allows for cooking and heating of simple items, and we provide amenities like pots and plates and cutlery," said Kim.

The Bread Barbershop Poolside Club Room is designed for traveling families with children a little older than infants and toddlers. The room is decorated with "Bread Barbershop" graphics on the walls, windows and even on the ceiling, and has close access to the pool. The poolside room also sports a premium ocean view.

Booking the Bread Barbershop Poolside Club Room enables guests to access the Lotte Club Lounge, the luxurious, comfortable and tastefully appointed lounging area that occupies a large portion of the pool level floor of the building wing. A significant portion of the Club Lounge serves as a platform for the Lotte culinary department to apply their expert crafts. Afternoon tea is quite the occasion, marked by a selection of delicate pastries by Myra Abad, the Lotte Hotel Guam pastry chef. The Club Room benefits also extend to the daily breakfast buffet at the La Seine Restaurant and Happy Hour at the lounge, where guests can enjoy cocktails and an assortment of beverages and hot food items while enjoying a sunset view in a luxury resort setting.

A total of 11 the themed rooms will be available starting at the beginning of August. The local rate for the Bread Barbershop Baby Room is $270 plus 11% tax. For the Poolside Club Room, which does extend guests access to the Club Lounge, the local rate is $350 plus 11% tax.