On Monday, staff and management of the Lotte Hotel Guam welcomed the island's heroes with a generous helping of loco moco prepared by the hotel's culinary team.

To show their appreciation for the island's front-liners who put their lives on the line battling COVID-19 each day, the Lotte team will be providing free meals to first responders for five days.

From pork estufao to beef stew, Lotte will be serving up local favorites throughout the week.

After receiving their meals, the heroes were applauded from the Lotte team.

"This is our way of saying thank you for all the sacrifices they have done to protect us from COVID-19," said Food and Beverage Director Tess Burrier.

A total of 500 meals – 100 meals a day – are to be distributed by curbside pickup from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the hotel's main entrance through Friday.

Front-liners are asked to present identification to receive a meal.

"Our island's front-liners are part of Guam's history of heroes that are protecting our island community as well as our visitors," said Lotte General Manager James Chung. "We would like to express our appreciation to the front-liners by providing meals for 5 days, our way of saying thank you for continuously protecting us."