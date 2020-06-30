Lujan named new Junior Achievement Guam executive director

Lagrimas “Pinki” Aflague Lujan is the new Junior Achievement Guam executive director.

Lujan brings more than 25 years of community service working with various nonprofit organizations. She served as chairperson of the Americorps Serve Guam Commission as well as director for Sanctuary Incorporated, The Salvation Army, Tourism Education Council and The Pay-Less Community Foundation, just to name a few. She is tasked to handle program implementation, branding and revenue generation for JA Guam.

“I’ve known Pinki for many years and have always enjoyed working with her. Her high energy and positive attitude are contagious and her integrity comes from her heart,” said Meg Tyquiengco, chairwoman of the Junior Achievement Guam Board.

Beth Lizama, exiting executive director, will be in transition with onboard training until Sept. 1. She, along with board members Joey Miranda and Kris Lujan, are organizing the upcoming first Virtual Junior Achievement Asia Pacific Regional Company of the Year Competition. Guam is hosting this event from Aug. 24 to 26.

Lujan’s hiring comes as the organization implements a plan for strategic growth in a time when there is much uncertainty regarding the COVID19 outbreak and the effects on the global economy, according to Junior Achievement Guam.

The nonprofit is committed to further the mission of providing entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy programs to the youth of our island.