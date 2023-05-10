M80 Systems wins prestigious award

M80 Systems, a Women Owned Small Business in Guam, has made great strides throughout 2022 and the locally owned small business was recognized with an award from a top U.S. vendor and brand. The HON Co., a leader in workplace and educational furnishings, celebrated the success of M80 Systems at the 38th annual HON Team Up recognition ceremony, the company announced in a press release.

Winners from across the United States provide organizations and schools with HON product solutions with a commitment to serve the communities and make their spaces work, the company said. The annual awards program was hosted in Dublin, Ireland, in the Christchurch Cathedral, a space celebrated for its excellence and history; making it the perfect venue to acknowledge success and partnership, the company said in the release.

“The Team Up awards program celebrates the shared success and the exceptional commitment to the HON brand with our top-selling dealer partners.” said Ric Andersen, HON vice president of sales, “We recognize their achievement and appreciate the leadership they bring when designing work and learning environments.”

The following is a statement from HON:

“HON would like to recognize and congratulate the efforts M80 Systems made to achieve this award. 2022 HON Standing Ovation Award: The Standing Ovation award is voted on by key members from field sales, customer support and leadership throughout the HON organization who work with all our trade partners day in and day out. Appreciated by HON members, favored by customers, a good corporate citizen and respected within their community are just a few standout ways to describe this dealership. Congratulations on the M80 Systems.”

“We were taken by surprise. As small business owners coming from our beautiful island, which is modest in size compared to the other markets,receiving an award was something we did not expect,” said Jessica Leon Guerrero, president of M80 Systems. “We recognize and are grateful for the hard work and the positive impact our team and company have in our business community, local community and now on a national level.”

Carlo Leon Guerrero, vice president and general manager, added “It is truly a gratifying experience and a proud moment for M80. We express our sincere thanks to our business partners, supporters and our team. We attribute this award to them.”