Macy’s reopens to eager shoppers

Macy’s department store at the Micronesia Mall in Dededo welcomed customers back into their stores on Friday two months after the store closed nationwide as a precaution to COVID-19.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s Micronesia,” Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s, stated in a press release.

The retailer has implemented enhanced safety and wellness procedures and is complying with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s recommended protocol. Heavy trafficked areas and hard surfaces will be cleaned frequently, the release stated. Also, sanitation stations were installed throughout the store and Plexiglas guards have been installed at select registers. Staff are asked to wear face masks and maintain a 6-foot distance between all customers.

“We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy,” Mastronardi said. "Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop."

Brandon Pangelinan, who was shopping Friday at Macy's, said he was fine with the new protocols.

“In reality, they are doing it based on the safety of the people and I get that. We all just need to learn how to adapt,” the Sinajana resident said. “It’s good that they are open again.

Abigail Macapagal, 19, of Yigo said she was also glad to be back in the Macy's aisles.

“I missed walking around and looking at products,” she said.

Customers who do not wish to enter the store can avail of Macy’s contact-free curbside service. Items bought through the "store pick-up" feature on the retailer's website or mobile app can be used for free from Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Macy’s Micronesia will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.