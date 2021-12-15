Macy's Guam expands beauty department, offers new brands

Macy’s announced Tuesday it is celebrating the grand opening of its Guam store's newly enhanced beauty department on the first level at the Micronesia Mall.

The new beauty department now features an open concept beauty area with new brands including Anastasia Beverly Hills, bareMinerals, IT Cosmetics, Philosophy, Smashbox, Stila, Too Faced, Urban Decay and more, Macy's stated in a press release.

The roughly 700-square-foot space also will feature skin care and hair care assortments tailored to the needs of the local customer, according to the U.S. retailer.

"Customers will be able to stop in quickly to replenish their favorite items or spend more time exploring and testing new products at their leisure. Impulse Beauty offers Macy’s customers the opportunity to shop featured beauty brands independently with assistance available from specialized beauty advisers," Macy's stated in the release.

Macy’s also is introducing its new gift finder, the company stated in the release. This handy tool helps shoppers discover the ideal gift based on giftees and their interests by simply choosing from the expertly curated pool of endless holiday inspiration at macys.com/giftfinder.

Personal stylist

Now offering both virtual and in-person appointments, Macy’s personal stylists are ready to help find the right gifts for everyone on any holiday shopping list. In addition to picking the perfect last-minute item, these shopping experts make everything easy by shipping to or for customers. The complimentary service is available for all customers and can be booked online at macys.com/personalstylist.

Customers are encouraged to check out the new beauty department during special shopping events with a live DJ and holiday fun on Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18.

Macy’s Guam is open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m.