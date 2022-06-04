This June, Pride + Joy take center stage as Macy’s kicks off National Pride Month and honors the contributions of the LGBTQ community.

In support of the company’s mission to build a brighter future with bold representation, Macy’s will launch its roundup and donation campaign in stores and online at macys.com to benefit its longtime partner, The Trevor Project, Macy's stated in a press release.

Additionally, Macy’s will recognize Pride with exclusive merchandise available at select stores, on macys.com and its app, bring joy to local community Pride parades in select markets nationwide, highlight LGBTQ-owned brands and host special events at select stores, the company stated in the release.

“Fostering an inclusive culture and an environment that inspires, reflects and provides equitable access for every one of us are foundational in driving our mission of building a brighter future for our colleagues, customers and communities,” said Shawn Outler, Macy’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. “Through our social purpose platform, Mission Every One, we are more committed than ever to making meaningful change to positively impact the lives of the LGBTQ community. This includes our efforts to empower the LGBTQ community to be their authentic selves all year long and especially during Pride Month.”

In support of LGBTQ youth, Macy’s Pride + Joy celebration will launch its annual nationwide give-back campaign to benefit The Trevor Project. As the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning young people, The Trevor Project works to save young lives by providing crisis support through free and confidential 24/7 services, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText and TrevorChat. The project also runs TrevorSpace,a social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operates innovative education, research and advocacy programs to reinforce protective factors against suicide.

The need for The Trevor Project's services is great. In its fourth annual national survey on mental health among LGBTQ youth (ages 13-24) conducted across the United States this year, The Trevor Project once again reaffirmed the urgency of its mission and the importance of partnerships to raise awareness of its lifesaving services. One of the key findings showed that 45% of LGBTQ respondents seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year and 60% of LGBTQ youth who wanted mental health care in the past year were not able to get it.

Macy’s has supported The Trevor Project through a variety of initiatives for more than a decade. As its national Pride partner, in the last three years, Macy’s has raised more than $3.3 million to help more than 53,000 LGBTQ youth in crisis through Trevor’s life-saving mission and programming, Macy's stated.