Macy's partners with nonprofit Girls Inc.

Macy’s has partnered with Girls Inc. to support their critical work of providing research-based programming and safe, supportive spaces to help girls be socially and emotionally well, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and persistent racial discrimination and injustice, the company announced.

Throughout September, Macy’s will offer customers the opportunity to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar – up to 99 cents – and donate their change or donate on http://macys.com to support Girls Inc.

Macy’s has partnered with Girls Inc. to host a selection of virtual online programs and panels to ensure girls feel connected, supported and empowered during these unprecedented times. These online programs include resources surrounding health, academia and life-skill development.

Together, Macy’s customers and colleagues can help Girls Inc. in their mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold, the company stated.

Girls Inc. provides girls long-lasting mentoring relationships and safe spaces to help them navigate gender, economic, and social barriers to grow up healthy, educated and independent, according to Macy's.