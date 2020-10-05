Since March, Macy’s customers and colleagues have raised more than $17,700 in funds and donations to provide year-round support to local food banks in the Guam community, Macy's stated in a press release.

The Guam donation is part of a nationwide initiative to provide much-needed support to struggling families in the communities where Macy's employees live and work.

This year, Macy’s annual Bag Hunger campaign supported more than 350 food banks across the country to work toward alleviating hunger in local communities as well as to support our nation’s most at-risk populations with Meals on Wheels.

Since March, Macy’s Bag Hunger program raised nearly $7.5 million, including the support for the Guam community, according to the release.

Macy’s customers were able to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar (up to 99 cents) and donate the difference directly to a community food bank chosen by the local store.

Macy’s colleagues and customers also helped provide a vital lifeline for vulnerable homebound seniors by donating to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund on macys.com. Of the more than $1.9 million raised to date, each $10 donation will help provide a much-needed meal, along with routine wellness and safety checks to one of our nation’s most at-risk populations.