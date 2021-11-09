Biba Magic Theater has returned to the Westin Resort Guam with a family-friendly holiday show. Magicians Nabil Murday and Hank Rice and assistant Meesha Wong bring a combination of comedy magic, illusions, and a holiday finale.

“We are excited to spread the holiday cheer with this magical show for families looking to get out of the house for safe fun this holiday season.” said Meesha Wong, the show’s magic assistant and co-director.

The show is scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1. Check-in for the show is 7:45 p.m.; the show starts at 8 p.m.

Show tickets can be reserved online at www.bibamagic.com.

Taste buffet and show package and Magical Retreat room and show package are available through the Westin at 671-647-0915 or 671-647-1025.

Biba Magic Theater has won the TripAdvisor Award of Excellence four years in a row.

Biba Magic is enforcing social distancing, a vaccine requirement for all guests old enough to be vaccinated, and requiring masks be worn by all throughout the show and air purifiers have been placed throughout the theater.

“Magic is definitely needed in these tough times and it is amazing how magic can brighten up the holiday spirit for people of all ages," Rice said. "Biba Magic will be a remedy for many who need that reminder that we can all still enjoy going out and share fun times with our friends and family.”