Maite shop provides curios from the Far East

Hong Kong Center, a small shop located along Route 8 in Maite, has become a landmark by providing curios from the Far East and stocking a treasure trove of bric-a-brac sourced from Hong Kong and China for decades. The shop has been quietly providing exotic artwork and minerals, such as amethyst geodes, for more than 50 years.

The store was established in 1970 by the Ng family. "My parents came to Guam in 1968 from Hong Kong, with the idea of importing unique Asian treasures to the island," said Wilson Ng, who took over the reins of the store in 1998, "I wanted to be a graphic artist, but it's interesting where life takes its twists and turns."

"I used to watch my parents spill little stories about Asian culture that related directly to the items that we were selling," said Ng, who was born on Guam and is a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and the University of Guam.

"Half the fun is educating customers about what the pieces mean in Asian culture, how the pieces represent core values that people want to display at their home," he said.

The store is stocked with thousands of items, in a wide variety of categories. Jewelry that includes necklaces and bracelets, clothing, china, vases, and items described as "gifts of good fortune" are displayed on every available inch of floor and shelf space.

It's the gifts of good fortune that are represented in the figurines and carvings that are ubiquitous in the store, all of which have particular meanings, explained Ng. Staples among the gifts of good fortune are the symbols of the Chinese zodiac, many samples of which are on display around the shop. "Many of our customers are interested in art collectibles," Ng said.

The store had to be closed twice during the coronavirus pandemic. "It's been an interesting time working around the pandemic, but you learn to flex and change with the situation," Ng said. "Many of our items are framed around the concept of feng shui. It's the art of placing certain objects specifically in places that align with the energies of the world."

Maggi Woods, a resident of Chalan Pago, has been frequenting the store for decades, "I can't even guess a year (when I started shopping there), maybe from the '80s on up," she said, "I buy a lot of my jade there, I love their bracelets."

Hong Kong Center is located along Route 8 in Maite and is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.