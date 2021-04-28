Make-A-Wish grants 12-year-old's wishes

DOCOMO PACIFIC teamed up with Make-A-Wish Guam & CNMI and others to grant the wish of a 12-year-old boy named Jeremiah.

Jeremiah enjoys Star Wars and really wanted his own mobile phone and laptop to help with online school, DOCOMO stated in a press release. On April 6, Make-A-Wish Guam & CNMI held a special giving event at GameStop in the Micronesia Mall.

DOCOMO was alongside Macy’s, Great American Cookie Co, Jamaican Grill and GameStop in adding to the overall surprise of the event. They connected with a local Star Wars fan organization and had a "Jedi warrior" designate Jeremiah as a Jedi knight who gets "protection" as he undergoes health treatments.

“We are so grateful for the support from the community in helping us grant Jeremiah’s wish. DOCOMO PACIFIC came through with the top-of-the-line Samsung mobile phone and then threw in so many other awesome goodies – like a tablet, phone cards, and accessories! Macy’s is always a big supporter of our mission and once again made our wish kid feel special with a gift bundle of cool gadgets and other items. He ended his day with a cookie cake donated by Great American Cookie Co., and then two Jamaican Grill family platters donated by wish granter (and board member) Jason (Miyashita) and his team at Raymond James & Associates. It truly was a magical wish granting day for everyone involved – especially Jeremiah and his family,” said Eric Tydingco, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Guam & CNMI.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants life-changing wishes to children suffering from life-threatening illnesses.