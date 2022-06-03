Marianas Southern Airways on track for July launch

The newest airline in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands unveiled its name Wednesday after approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation. It will be known as Marianas Southern Airways, according to co-founder Keith Stewart.

Stewart said the DOT approval completes the last of the formalities the airline needed to achieve to be able to commence operations in July.

“Our first new aircraft, the Spirit of Saipan, left Italy today on its ferry flight to the mainland, where it will be painted in the airline’s livery before arriving in Saipan next month,” said Stewart, adding that “the second aircraft will follow shortly behind.”

Additional aircraft will join the fleet over the next six months as the airline increases its services.

The company is using brand-new, nine-seater Tecnam P2012 Traveler aircraft, known as the world’s most advanced twin-engine turbocharged piston aircraft, the airline stated.

“Marianas Southern Airways has commenced recruitment for staff to be based in Saipan, Tinian, Rota and Guam,” said Bill Giles, the airline's vice president for the CNMI and Guam. “Our roots are firmly based in the CNMI, and we are excited to be able to offer local employment opportunities on each island,” Giles said.

The airline will announce its initial schedule, launch its website and open ticket sales in the next two weeks. At launch, it will offer over 90 weekly flights serving Saipan, Tinian, Rota and Guam. And through Southern Airways' interline agreement with United Airlines it will provide the ability to make a seamless reservation from Tinian, Rota or Saipan to anywhere in the United network, the new commuter airline stated.