Matson Inc. on Jan. 17 marked the inaugural service in Honolulu of the Lurline, its largest combination container roll-on, roll-off ship built in the United States.

Lurline will service the Hawaii market from Matson’s U.S. mainland ports, improving reliability and efficiency in the region that will ultimately benefit customers on Guam, Matson stated in a press release. Much of Guam’s cargo is relayed through Honolulu.

Lurline's name originated from Matson's long history, dating to the construction of Capt. William Matson's first ship of that name in 1887.

At 870 feet long and 114 feet wide, with a deep draft of 38 feet and weighing in at over 50,000 metric tons, Lurline is Matson's largest ship and the largest container/roll-on, roll-off vessel ever constructed in the United States, Matson stated. It will also be one of Matson's fastest vessels, with a top speed of 23 knots, helping ensure on-time deliveries in Hawaii from Matson's three West Coast terminals in Seattle, Oakland and Long Beach.

The Matson’s Kanaloa Class vessel has an enclosed garage with room for approximately 500 vehicles plus ample space for rolling stock and breakbulk cargo. It also features state-of-the-art green technology, including a fuel-efficient hull design, environmentally safe double hull fuel tanks, freshwater ballast systems and the first Tier 3 dual fuel engines to be deployed in containerships serving West Coast ports, the company stated.

Under the latest International Maritime Organization requirements for engine manufacturers, Tier 3 engines reduce the levels of particulate emissions by 40% and nitrogen oxide emissions by 20%, as compared to Tier 2 standards, according to Matson.

More information on Lurline and Matson's fleet modernization program is available at www.matson.com/kanaloa-class.html.