In celebration of its 25th Anniversary of providing service to Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and Micronesia, Matson on Monday announced a new scholarship fund to help students in the region pursue higher education. The more than $60,000 fund will be distributed over the next five years through colleges and universities in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau.

“Matson believes in supporting education and giving back to the communities that have supported us for the past 25 years. We are excited to be able to provide these new opportunities for students throughout Micronesia,” said Bernie Valencia, vice president and general manager for Guam and Micronesia.

Valencia noted that the company will be developing additional projects throughout the year in celebration of its 25th anniversary. “In the spirit of education, we’d like to partner with industry stakeholders to introduce high school students throughout Micronesia to potential careers in the maritime industry,” she added.

Matson has been serving the Pacific since 1882 and launched operations in Guam and Micronesia in 1996, initially as a joint service with another carrier. In 2006, Matson assumed full control of the service concurrent with the launch of its China-Long Beach Express premium service via Guam.

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we also recognize that it comes at a time when we are emerging from a very difficult year. We want our communities in Guam, the Northern Marianas, and throughout Micronesia to know that Matson remains committed to supporting the region through its recovery the best way we know how – by providing dependable shipping, exemplary customer service, and supporting our communities in meaningful ways,” she said.