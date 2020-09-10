Matson operations resume after COVID-19 ruled out in ship death

A Matson ship that arrived at the Port Authority of Guam Wednesday morning reported that a crew member was found dead on board.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services conducted a COVID-19 test to ensure that the cause of death is not COVID-19 related, Port officials stated in a press release.

Matson later reported that the test indicated the deceased crew member did not have COVID-19.

The crew member aboard M/V Papa Mau was found unresponsive in his cabin as the vessel was en route to Guam. The captain notified the U.S. Coast Guard immediately, and emergency procedures were implemented.

Once notified of the situation, the Port prohibited operations on the vessel.

The Port’s assistant operations manager escorted four nurses on board to swab the lifeless crew member. Three of the public health nurses were from the Port clinic and one was a supervisor who went to the Port to take the lead on the swabbing. The nurses were escorted off the ship and the sample was taken to DPHSS for testing. The vessel also was met at the dock by Guam Customs and Public Health.

Matson advised that all crew members were recently tested for COVID-19, and all received negative results, the press release stated. Matson also noted that crew members do not take liberty at the ports they visit. The Matson Papa Mau was docked at the Port’s F5 pier at 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday. The ship’s previous port of call was Palau.

Once the test results from DPHSS were determined to be negative, operations began immediately on the vessel.

Operations resumed about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Matson follows CDC guidelines and protocols to ensure the safety of all personnel at sea and on shore," according to a statement from Matson. "All crew members were recently tested for COVID-19 and all received negative test results. Vessel crew members are not allowed to go ashore at the ports they visit to reduce any risk of exposure to COVID-19. Additional Matson protocols include wearing face masks in the presence of others and sanitizing hands often, sanitizing common and personal areas, practicing physical distancing and limiting access for shoreside personnel."

"We appreciate the caution that the Port took to ensure the safety of all onboard and ashore and thank the Coast Guard for their support," the Matson release stated.

Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio said the situation did not delay the arrival and operations of any other vessels.

The Port extended its condolences to the family of the deceased as well as to Matson on the loss of their crew member, the release states.