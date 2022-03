Ocean shipping company Matson Inc. announced yesterday in a press release that it is increasing its fuel surcharge, "due to the recent sharp and sustained increase in all fuel prices."

The fuel-related surcharge increase will be effective Sunday, April 10. The surcharge for Hawaii service will increase from 38.5% to 46.0%; for Guam/CNMI service, it will increase from 39.5% to 47.0%; and for Micronesia service, it will increase from 43.5% to 51.0%, Matson stated in the release.