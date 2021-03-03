Matson releases report on sustainability

Matson Inc., a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, has published its new Sustainability Report that describes the company's commitment to responsible environmental, social and governance practices, Matson stated in a press release.

"Over more than a century, Matson's business has been built on earning the trust of the customers and communities we serve and conducting our business with integrity. This report highlights Matson's achievements and the measures we are taking to advance responsible, sustainable and ethical practices throughout our company," said Matt Cox, chairman and chief executive officer. "I am proud of the work Matson is doing and we remain committed to building on our rich history."

Matson's new report focuses on three areas that the company considers most important: environmental stewardship; caring for its employees and communities; and operating its business ethically, safely and reliably. The report provides detail on the company's strategic approach, measures its progress and celebrates its key achievements. The company has said it intends to issue reports annually.

Some highlights of the inaugural report include:

Environment: Reduced CO2 emissions by 13% between 2017 and 2019 and finished building four state-of-the-art U.S.-built ships which have numerous environmental features to help reduce GHG emissions

Diversity: Encouraged professional development and committed to providing new scholarships and internships aimed at increasing diversity among individuals pursuing studies in transportation and logistics

Safety/COVID-19: Pioneered internal COVID safety policies and protocols and shared best practices with the U.S. Coast Guard and other maritime leaders

"This is an exciting time for Matson," said Rachel Lee, vice president, sustainability and governance. "We are making progress toward achieving Matson's sustainability goals – from moving toward a low-carbon future; to promoting a diverse workforce and an equitable and inclusive culture; and continuing to protect our employees in the face of an unprecedented pandemic."

More information on Matson's sustainability activities, including a downloadable copy of its 2019-2020 Sustainability Report is available at: www.matson.com/sustainability.