Matson announced Wednesday that it will will increase its fuel-related surcharge by 2.5 percentage points, effective Nov. 14. The surcharge for its Guam/CNMI service, will increase from 37% to 39.5%; for Micronesia service it will increase from 41% to 43.5%; and for Hawaii service it will increase from 36% to 38.5%, according to an announcement from Matson to its customers.

"The increase is due to a sharp and sustained increase in fuel prices," Matson stated in the announcement.

With the announcement, the company continues its longstanding practice of giving customers 30 days’ notice for upward rate adjustments and passing along decreases as soon as possible, Matson stated.

"As always, we will continue to monitor trends in fuel costs closely and adjust the surcharge accordingly," Matson stated in the announcement.