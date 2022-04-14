Bernadette “Bernie” Valencia was sworn in on Feb. 24 to serve on the University of Guam Board of Regents. She replaces former regent Father Francis X. Hezel and will serve a full six-year term until January 2028., according to a release from UOG.

Valencia is the vice president of Hawaii sales for Matson Navigation Inc. She began her career at Matson in 2008 as the regional sales manager and was later promoted to general manager in 2013, where she led the company’s strategic plan to expand and establish a new service route to Okinawa, Japan. In 2017, she was promoted to vice president for the Guam, Micronesia and Okinawa region.

After earning her bachelor’s degree in aviation maintenance from San Jose State University in California in 1993, Valencia worked as an airframe and powerplant mechanic for then-Continental Air Micronesia. She joined Mobil Oil Guam and Micronesia Inc. in 1994 and moved up the corporate ladder throughout her 14-year career with the company. In 2009, she co-founded iCAN Resources Inc., a nonprofit organization that aims to provide training and employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities in Guam.

She has won several awards throughout her career, including the 2020 Supply and Demand Chain Executive Women in Supply Chain Award, the 2018 Guam Business Magazine Executive of the Year, and the 2010 Matson Presidential Award.

The Board of Regents has general supervision over UOG. The board sets the policies governing the duties, conditions of employment, compensation and salary of all UOG employees. The board also submits the University’s annual budget to the Guam Legislature.