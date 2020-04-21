Matson's cash contributions to Guam organizations, including funds directed by employees through the company’s matching gift programs, totaled more than $163,000 in 2019. The value of donated services and equipment added up to more than $83,000 in the same year, the company stated in a press release.

In addition, 25 different nonprofit organizations participated in Matson’s Adahi I Tano’ environmental program in 2019, and each ‘took care of the land’ while Matson took care of related disposal expenses. Adahi I Tano’ contributed an additional $25,000 to the Guam community.

“As a lifeline service provider for more than a century, Matson is deeply invested in the welfare of the communities we serve,” said Matt Cox, Matson chairman and CEO. “This year, with the unprecedented effects of the pandemic being felt by families everywhere, Matson is focusing its resources on addressing our communities’ most pressing needs.”

Some of Matson’s larger cash contributions in the region last year included the final $10,000 on a five-year $50,000 commitment paid to University of Guam, Guam Community College, Palau Community College, College of Micronesia and Northern Marianas College, providing scholarships at each of these institutions in recognition of Matson’s 20 years of service to Guam/CNMI.

Other donations of $10,000 went to the Guam National Olympic Committee and the Coast Guard Marianas Chief Petty Officer Association, providing assistance during the federal government shut-down.

Matson also gave $5,000 each to the USO Guam and Joeten & Daidai Foundation and $3,000 each to the American Red Cross Guam to support disaster preparedness programs and to Special Olympics Guam in support of its year-round programs and annual games event.

Bernie Valencia, vice president and general manager for Guam and Micronesia said, "Matson considers itself a lifeline to Guam, Saipan and Micronesia, and we take that responsibility seriously. In addition to being a dependable supply chain provider, Matson is committed to supporting local organizations, which we believe helps to improve the quality of life for all of us.”

Unlike 2018, when well over $125,000 of in-kind support was dedicated to disaster relief in the wake of typhoons, in 2019, Matson’s in-kind contributions benefited recreation – Guam National Tennis Federation, roughly $30,000 – and education – Yap Catholic High School, close to $20,000. Matson also donated $18,000 of shipping for medical equipment and library books from Hawaii to Saipan, Chuuk and Majuro.

In total, Matson contributed a total of $3.7 million in cash and in-kind donations to 960 charitable organizations and nonprofit programs in the communities it serves during 2019, the company stated.