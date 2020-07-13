Matson's M/V Daniel K. Inouye arrives tomorrow

The M/V Daniel K. Inouye, Matson's Aloha Class container vessel, will make its inaugural arrival into Guam on Tuesday, July 14. Matson's two Aloha Class ships, the Daniel K. Inouye and the Kaimana Hila can carry 3,220 containers and are the largest containerships built in the United States. The Daniel K. Inouye was christened June 30, 2018, and the Kaimana Hila the following year.

The Kaimana Hila began its Guam service in August 2019.

Designed specifically for Matson's Hawaii service, the ships bring greater capacity as well as state-of-the-art "green ship" technology features, including a more fuel-efficient hull design, dual fuel engines that can be adapted to use liquefied natural gas, environmentally safe double hull fuel tanks and freshwater ballast systems, according to the Matson website.

The two ships were built at a total cost of about $418 million.

The Daniel K. Inouye is named in honor of the late senator from Hawaii, who served in that capacity for nearly 50 years, from 1963 until his death in 2012. He was a member of the Senate Watergate Committee and was considered one of the most influential members of Congress of his time.