Matson's massive new containership begins Guam service

Matson Inc. on Tuesday celebrated the inaugural arrival of M/V Daniel K. Inouye, its second Aloha Class containership, to Guam with a water salute and welcome event at sea.

The vessel made its inaugural arrival into the Port Authority of Guam less than a year after the arrival of the Kaimana Hila, the sister ship of the Daniel K. Inouye. The company announced that Daniel K. Inouye would serve Guam as part of Matson’s weekly scheduled service.

Daniel K. Inouye was christened in June 2018 and went into service in November that same year. It was the first of two state-of-the-art Aloha Class containerships and largest built in the U.S. for Matson by Philly Shipyard at a total investment of approximately $418 million for the pair, Matson stated in a press release.

The Daniel K. Inouye will be delivering cargo to Guam from the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii.

"We are very pleased to add the Daniel K. Inouye into our service rotation for Guam," said Vic Angoco, senior vice president, Pacific. “We continue to find ways to open up capacity for Guam from the U.S. mainland and Hawaii, which adds greater reliability, dependability and on-time service for the island’s residents and businesses.”

Bernie Valencia, vice president and general manager for Guam and Micronesia, said, “Guam has been an important hub for Matson for close to 25 years. We will be celebrating our 25th anniversary in Guam and Micronesia in early 2021, and what better way to show our commitment than to expand and reinforce our services and support for the island as it begins its economic recovery efforts.”

Daniel K. Inouye was named in honor of the late senator from Hawaii.

Weighing in at more than 51,400 metric tons, the 850-foot-long sister ships Daniel K. Inouye and Kaimana Hila are the largest containerships ever constructed in the United States, according to Matson. Both containerships can use liquefied natural gas and have a more fuel-efficient hull design, according to Matson.