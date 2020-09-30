Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine has recently announced that Bernadette “Bernie” Valencia, Matson vice president and general manager for Guam and Micronesia, has been recognized as one of its inaugural Women in Supply Chain Award winners.

The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives from around the world whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network, Matson stated in a press release.

“We received over 300 entries for this new award, entries that were submitted from a combination of men and women. This proves that our industry needed an award like this, especially in conjunction with Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 20-year anniversary,” the press release quotes Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics.

Valencia stated: “I appreciate the SDCE for establishing this award to recognize the contributions of women in the shipping and supply chain industries and creating awareness that these industries welcome and need more female professionals ... I am fortunate to have been able to grow my career with a wonderful organization such as Matson, and I hope to see more women from our region consider careers in shipping and supply chain management.”