McDonald’s on Guam is looking to hire more people to join its team after hosting a job fair Saturday at its Harmon location.

“We decided to have (a) McDonald's job fair Saturday because we do have a couple of open positions,” said Ashley Ayuyu, human resources director for McDonald’s Guam and Saipan. “We have currently about 15 open slots in restaurants ranging from Harmon through Yigo, so we felt that having a job fair like this would be more convenient for really the people of Guam to be able to not just pick up food from the restaurant, their favorite meal - but also come in and apply and be interviewed on the spot.”

The employment drive was smooth, as the fast-food joint hired 10 people, filling almost all vacancies, she told The Guam Daily Post.

“The job fair actually went very, very well,” Ayuyu said. “It's the first time that we've ever held a job fair, in which we didn't partner with other hotels or businesses. This was purely just for our McDonald's restaurants. We actually hired 10 out of 15 slots that we had opened.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The positions open were for crew members, jobs that are highly visible to customers.

“That's someone that you see in the restaurant who takes your order in the front counter, drive-thru, people that work in the back part of the kitchen, grill, assemble sandwiches, we are looking for a crew person who is open and willing to learn all of those stations,” she said.

Those who couldn’t make it to the recruitment drive still can apply, Ayuyu said.

“If you weren't able to make it to Saturday's job fair, you could visit any of the restaurant locations on Guam. And you could pick up and submit an application there. We do interviews weekly. So, you know, feel free to do that,” she said. “We still have some open positions at a couple of our restaurants, such as Harmon and Maite. Something that I'm proud of is that we give opportunities to everybody who wants one. So don't be afraid to come on in.”