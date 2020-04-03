McDonald's says rumor regarding PUI at Tamuning location is false

McDonald’s of Guam said in a press release that a rumor saying a Tamuning restaurant employee is a person under investigation, or PUI, is false.

"We assure our customers and employees that there has been no notification that any employee is a Person Under Investigation or confirmed COVID-19 case at this time," management stated.

"Sharing of false news and information is detrimental to us all and makes it difficult for government agencies to do their work efficiently. Our employee and customer safety and well-being remain our highest priority. This commitment guides all our actions and restaurant standards as we strive to safeguard our people and customers during this coronavirus outbreak."

McDonald's of Guam is among the restaurants adjusting operations in line with government policies to protect customers and employees.

The governor's office also sent out a notice confirming that the rumor isn't true.