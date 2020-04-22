McDonald’s restaurants in Guam and Saipan are taking a moment to thank front-liners for everything they are doing to keep our community safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"McDonald’s is inspired each day by you - the health care and first responder heroes," the restaurants' local franchisee stated in a press release.

Beginning Wednesday, April 22, and running through Tuesday, May 5, first responders and health care workers in the U.S. will be able to receive a free “Thank You Meal" day or night, via carryout and drive-thru at Guam and Saipan McDonald’s locations by showing a work badge.

At breakfast, individuals can choose from: an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddle or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown. And for lunch and dinner: a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

“We hope this small token of gratitude offers a simple, feel-good moment to the police, firefighters, doctors and nurse heroes at the front line,” said Joe Ayuyu, owner and president of McDonald’s Guam and Saipan.