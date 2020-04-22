McDonald's to thank health care workers and first responders ers

AYUYU: Jose C. Ayuyu, president and chief executive officer of McDonald's of Guam and CNMI, seated, is shown in March with McDonald's of Guam and CNMI newly promoted managers. In back row, from left, are Brian James M. Terbio, Tamuning McDonald's; Pacifico R. Martir Jr., director of QSC; John Paul M. Reyes, Maite McDonald's; and Joe E. Ayuyu Jr., area supervisor, Yigo McDonald's. In middle row are Joy Macedonio, Yigo McDonald's; Aileen A. Gamazon, Tamuning McDonald's; Mary Claire Caoile, Tumon Bay McDonald's; and Mylyn E. Escala, Yigo McDonald's. Photo courtesy of McDonald's 

McDonald’s restaurants in Guam and Saipan are taking a moment to thank front-liners for everything they are doing to keep our community safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"McDonald’s is inspired each day by you - the health care and first responder heroes," the restaurants' local franchisee stated in a press release.

Beginning Wednesday, April 22, and running through Tuesday, May 5, first responders and health care workers in the U.S. will be able to receive a free “Thank You Meal" day or night, via carryout and drive-thru at Guam and Saipan McDonald’s locations by showing a work badge.

At breakfast, individuals can choose from: an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddle or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown. And for lunch and dinner: a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

“We hope this small token of gratitude offers a simple, feel-good moment to the police, firefighters, doctors and nurse heroes at the front line,” said Joe Ayuyu, owner and president of McDonald’s Guam and Saipan.

