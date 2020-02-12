Military engineers association to mark centennial anniversary

The Guam post for the Society of American Military Engineers, or SAME, is celebrating the centennial year of the national organization on Feb. 20 at the Hyatt Regency Guam from 4-8 p.m.

Founded in 1920, SAME’s mission is to promote and facilitate engineering support for national security by developing and enhancing relationships and competencies among uniformed services, public and private sector engineers and related professionals, and by developing future engineers through outreach and mentoring.

The SAME Guam post was chartered in 1952.

Scott Thompson, president of SAME Guam, said the organization's mission and vision have been well represented by the Guam post over the past 68 years.

The Guam organization has supported and continues to support the Guam community through science, technology, engineering and math programs, the association stated. It has awarded post-secondary education student scholarships, facilitated STEM camps for elementary and middle school students, financially supported middle and high school STEM programs, assisted island veteran organizations and communities, and supported the University of Guam School of Engineering through various activities and financial assistance, the Guam post added.

The SAME Guam post has led industry and government engagement forums, provided a venue for professional training courses, and partnered with many of its sister and brother island organizations for the benefit of the architectural, engineering and construction industries, and STEM communities. In addition, its members have volunteered countless hours for local community service projects.

The main presenter for the event will be Capt. Daniel P. Turner, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas, who will provide the NAVFAC construction program update.

The keynote speaker will be Joseph Schroedel, executive director of the Society of American Military Engineers.