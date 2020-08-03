Jason B. Miyashita, managing director, senior vice president, and investments and senior institutional consultant at Raymond James & Associates, in Maite, Guam, was recently named to the Forbes list of America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors, according to a release from Raymond James.

The list, which recognizes advisers from national, regional and independent firms, was released online July 24. Miyashita has worked at Raymond James since 2015 and has more than 18 years of financial services experience. The 2020 Top Next-Gen list includes 500 advisers who help manage over $1 trillion in client assets. Each adviser was nominated by his or her firm, then vetted and ranked by Shook Research.

"I consider it an honor to be ranked among our country's top next-generation wealth advisers," Miyashita said. "To be included among such an elite group is humbling."

"We're proud to see Jason included in such a prestigious group of the country's top 500 millennial advisers," said Tash Elywn, president and CEO of Raymond James & Associates. "To be recognized as one of the nation's top wealth advisers is an outstanding achievement and a testament to Jason's professionalism and commitment to clients. This is the second year that Forbes has included advisers in the U.S. territories in the list, which is remarkable."

Miyashita, a founding partner of The Asia Pacific Group of Raymond James, was born and raised in Guam. He is a graduate of The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania where he studied accounting, finance and strategic management and Guam's Father Duenas Memorial School. He earned the certified investment management analyst professional designation from The Wharton School. He also currently holds the chartered retirement plans specialist professional designation from the College for Financial Planning and the accredited investment fiduciary analyst professional designation, awarded by the Center for Fiduciary Studies.

Miyashita is adjunct faculty and an international conference speaker for the Asia Pacific Association for Fiduciary Studies. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay, Guam Chamber of Commerce, Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Guam, Saipan Chamber of Commerce, Palau Chamber of Commerce and The Pacific Club in Honolulu. He has been recognized in international financial publications including Forbes, Financial Times, Barron's, On Wall Street, Fundfire and InvestmentNews.

The Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors rankings, developed by Shook Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criterion, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisers who are considered are under 40 and have a minimum of four years experience. The algorithm weighs such factors as revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass the highest standards of best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Rankings are based on the opinions of Shook Research LLC.

Out of 32,000 nominations received, 500 made the final list in 2020. Neither Shook nor Forbes receives compensation from the advisers or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking.