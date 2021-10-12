Jason B. Miyashita, senior vice president for investments and senior institutional consultant at Raymond James in Guam, recently obtained the Certified Private Wealth Advisor certification.

This is an advanced professional certification for advisors who provide the breadth of specialized skills required to meet the needs of high-net-worth clients, according to a press release from Raymond James.

Fewer than 1% of financial service professionals hold the certification, the press release states.

Miyashita has worked at Raymond James since 2015 and has more than 19 years of financial services experience.

The Investments & Wealth Institute awards CPWA certification.

To earn the certification, CPWA professionals must meet a five-year experience requirement, successfully complete coursework in advanced wealth management strategies, and pass a comprehensive examination covering 11 core topics, including applied behavioral finance, charitable giving, estate planning and wealth transfer. To maintain certification, CPWA professionals must meet ongoing continuing education requirements and adhere to the Institute’s Code of Professional Responsibility, according to the press release.

“I am delighted that Jason has attained such a prestigious certification sponsored by one of the principal associations of the investment consulting industry,” said Pat Allison, division director of U.S. Western Division of Raymond James. “This advanced training will help him to continue to design the sophisticated investment and advanced wealth strategies needed in today’s complex financial environment.”

Miyashita, a founding partner of the Asia Pacific Group of Raymond James, is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania where he studied accounting, finance and strategic management, and Guam’s Father Duenas Memorial High School and St. Anthony School.