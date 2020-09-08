Mobil Airport Service station open for service

Mobil Oil Guam Inc. announced that Mobil Airport Service station in Tamuning has undergone thorough cleaning and is now open.

“Service station staff have completed their quarantine and are safe to return to work,” states a press release. “Our focus is to continue to ensure the safety and health of all service station personnel and customers, and to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”

The press release also noted that the company has a pandemic readiness action plan with precautionary measures to protect both employees and customers. The measures include the mandatory wearing of face masks by customers and station personnel, separator panel from cashier, regular cleaning of facilities/ equipment, and having hand sanitizers and hand washing facilities available at all stations.

Thus far, the company announced two of its employees at this particular station had tested positive for COVID-19. Following the confirmation of test results, the station was shut down for deep cleaning.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our front line service station personnel for their dedication in keeping our customers fueled up in these challenging times,” the release states.