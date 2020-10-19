Mobil Ysengsong reopens after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Mobil Oil Guam Inc. has confirmed that one service station agent employee at its Mobil Ysengsong service station tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 17.

"We wish the service station agent employee a quick and full recovery," the company said in a press release.

"This service station employee had been a close contact of someone not working at the service station who had tested positive. Out of an abundance of caution, we asked the service station employee along with others who had potential close contact, to home quarantine since October 15."

The station undertook a deep-cleaning on Friday and has safely opened, the company stated.

"We would like to assure our customers that we have in place a pandemic readiness action plan with precautionary measures to protect the health of our employees and customers," Mobil stated.

"We continue to work closely with the local health authorities. Our focus is on ensuring the safety and health of all service station personnel and customers, and to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community," Mobil Guam stated in the release.

The company thanked all COVID-19 front-liners "including our front-line service station personnel for their dedication in keeping our customers fueled up in these challenging times."