Months after reopening, Tumon bar waits for tourists, sees some customers hesitant to return

Thomas Peinhopf stood behind the counter at LiveHouse in Tumon on a Saturday morning, cleaning rag in hand, preparing for the busy night ahead - as busy as they get these days. It had been about three months since his establishment, a fixture of Tumon nightlife, reopened after the lockdown that began late last year.

Weeks earlier, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced toned-down quarantine requirements, removing mandatory government quarantine for certain fully vaccinated travelers entering Guam, as the island reopened to tourism in light of meeting vaccination goals.

But few, if any, anticipate Guam's sandy white beaches will become inundated with tourists. Like most, Peinhopf believes tourism will rebound, although it may take years. His customer base largely comprises locals, those who had worked in the tourism industry, at hotels, restaurants and even other bars. Some have been hesitant to return, Peinhopf said, cognizant of their spending.

However, LiveHouse has survived, and is even doing well, through some federal aid and customer support, Peinhopf said. The bar/pub is also blessed with that all-important name recognition, and for better or worse, part of its success may be due to other bars in the neighborhood closing down.

Peinhopf, who also operates The Shady Lady in Dededo, is perhaps best known as a spokesman for bar and tavern owners during the pandemic. He has organized protests and has even taken the local government to court over pandemic restrictions. Before meeting with the Post, Peinhopf was at home busy with paperwork.

"When you are a small business, ... there are a lot of steps of work that need to be done on a daily basis. Such as, lately now, filing for financial help, receiving all the funding we're supposed to receive, which is very painful," Peinhopf said.

He is familiar with the process, at least, having applied for assistance throughout last year. But help from the local government has been mediocre, according to Peinhopf.

"It's been made very hard to even receive the funding. We were denied some funding from GovGuam. Why? Because the requirements. If you have a 10-point checklist of requirements and you don't fulfill just one ... you're not eligible. Imagine that, after a year and a half of lockdown," Peinhopf said.

He cited the small business rental assistance program under the Guam Economic Development Authority as an example. Funding for the program was initially proposed at $5 million but was approved at $3 million by the governor. GEDA ended up requesting an additional $1.7 million, which hasn't materialized.

"Some received," Peinhopf said. "We anticipated a rough application number of 400 businesses. However, it was 900-plus eligible. So there was 400 or 500 that hadn't received any rent relief."

Peinhopf received the aid, being the 14th to apply in the early morning hours after the rental assistance became available.

The additional rent relief could not be funded out of COVID-19 relief funding. It wasn't available, according to GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola. Officials are now determining if American Rescue Plan moneys can be used or if another source is available, she said. Funding for the program initially wasn't included in the budget for the COVID-19 funding, but the governor wanted to do something specific for bars, restaurants and other establishments, so she pulled from sources that had not spent their relief funding, Mendiola added.

"When we launched, demand exceeded supply and (the governor) was trying to meet the last $1.7 million remaining, but other pressing needs took precedence," Mendiola said. "Of note, we were the only territory that gave out this level of aid at the state/territory level. Some states did a similar program to the pandemic grant or rent relief."

Very few governors, if any, authorized two rounds of aid to small businesses, from the research GEDA is conducting, according to Mendiola.

Bars and taverns are authorized to open at just 50% occupancy while most other businesses are at 75%. However, realistically, bars shouldn't expect to breach even 50% occupancy throughout most of their business hours, Peinhopf said.

"You may be over for an hour on a Friday night," he said. "Are you going to now fight that after you've been closed down for a year and a half with mediocre help? Or are you going to make the customer happy and make employees happy and make the business survive a little better?"

Ultimately, Peinhopf believes the government acted late, that Guam should have opened much sooner, that there should have been an even stronger focus on medical capacity in the early stages of the pandemic, that the government still hasn't understood what it means to help small businesses, that some government programs need to be eased and more transparent, and businesses need to open completely.

That last concern hinges on another government goal - herd immunity. With younger teenagers now eligible to be vaccinated, the target is around 109,000 fully vaccinated individuals, of which Guam is about 28,000 inoculations shy.