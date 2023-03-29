Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook on the government of Guam to positive from stable, the institution stated in a press release issued Thursday.

The positive outlook applies to Guam's issuer rating, $22.3 million of outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds, $63.8 million of outstanding rated certificates of participation (COPs), $58.9 million of outstanding hotel occupancy tax (HOT) bonds and $277.6 million of outstanding rated business privilege tax (BPT) bonds, Moody's stated in the release.

Moody’s also affirmed Guam's Ba1 issuer rating, Ba1 GO rating, Ba2 COPs rating, Ba1 HOT bonds rating and Ba1 BPT bonds rating.

Ratings rationale

Guam's Ba1 issuer rating reflects the territory's small and concentrated economy that is heavily reliant on international tourism; a minimal, but improving, available fund balance; and very high total long-term liabilities and fixed costs. The rating also incorporates substantial federal government assistance and significant military construction activity on the island, which provides stability to government finances and the territory's economy.

Guam's Ba1 general obligation rating is the same as the territory's issuer rating given the government's pledge of its full faith and credit and broad revenue base to repay the bonds.

The Ba2 COPs rating, one notch below Guam's issuer rating, reflects the moderate legal structure inherent in an annually renewable lease-backed security, the essentiality of the leased asset, and the government's track record of making appropriation-backed debt payments under similar financing agreements.

The Ba1 rating on Guam's HOT bonds factors in the territory's small and highly tourism-dependent economy; strong debt service coverage provided by a narrow pledge of hotel occupancy taxes; and sound legal provisions, including a 1.8 times additional bonds test, cash-funded debt service reserve requirement, and 1.25 times rate covenant. The rating is the same as Guam's issuer rating, reflecting the overlapping credit attributes of the HOT bonds with Guam's general economic profile and revenue performance.

The Ba1 rating on Guam's BPT bonds factors in the territory's small and highly tourism-dependent economy; strong debt service coverage provided by a broad pledge of business privilege taxes; and sound legal provisions, including a strong 3.0 times additional bonds test. The rating is the same as Guam's issuer rating, reflecting the overlapping credit attributes of the BPT bonds with Guam's general economic profile and revenue performance.

Rating outlook

The revision of the outlook to positive from stable is based on Guam's significantly improved financial position resulting from strong general revenue performance, which was boosted by federal pandemic aid over the last two years. Strong general revenue performance occurred despite slow tourism recovery. The government of Guam will also receive annual advanced federal payments of the territory's Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Care Tax Credit (CTC) in perpetuity, which amounts to about $113 million annually, or 13% of general fund revenue. The additional federal assistance will help Guam maintain its strong liquidity position, which was also boosted by strong revenue performance and federal stimulus aid.

Despite tourism levels still being well below pre-pandemic levels, Guam's two main sources of general revenue, income and business privilege taxes, have performed well over the last two years, leading to the general fund balance returning to a positive position for the first time since fiscal 2013 without borrowing and allowing the government to establish a Rainy Day Fund for the first time in over 20 years. Over the next 12 to 18 months, tourism levels should continue to rise and the government's financial position will continue to improve as more tourists return to the island.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings

• Issuer rating and GO: Continued improvement to positive available fund balance without the use of deficit financings.

• Issuer rating and GO: Significant expansion and diversification of the economy.

• COPs, HOT and BPT bonds: An upgrade of Guam's issuer rating.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings

• Issuer rating and GO: Inability of Guam's tourism industry to rebound because of prolonged effects of the pandemic, leading to a protracted weakening of governmental tax revenue, finances and liquidity.

• Issuer rating and GO: A return to a negative available fund balance or deficit financings.

• COPs, HOT and BPT bonds: A downgrade of Guam's issuer rating.

• COPS: Nonappropriation of needed funds for debt service.

• HOT and BPT bonds: Substantial decline of pledged revenue leading to significantly lower debt service coverage.

Legal security

The government of Guam pledges its full faith and credit for the repayment of its general obligation bonds, Moody's stated in the release.

The COPs are payable from lease payments made by the government for use of the leased asset, John F. Kennedy High School. Lease payments are subject to appropriation by Guam's legislature.

The hotel occupancy tax bonds are payable from an excise tax levied on transient occupancy of hotel rooms, lodging houses, and bed and breakfasts, or similar facilities. Currently, the government levies an 11% excise tax on hotel rooms and a 4% tax on bed and breakfast units. The Bond Act that authorized the Series 2021A bonds established a statutory lien on hotel occupancy tax revenue for payment of the bonds.

The business privilege tax bonds are payable from 3% of Guam's 5% business privilege tax on goods, services and the sale of tangible property. The Bond Act that authorized the Series 2021 bonds established a statutory lien on business privilege tax revenue for payment of the bonds.

Profile

The territory of Guam is located in the western Pacific Ocean approximately 3,800 miles west-southwest of Honolulu, 1,550 miles south-southeast of Tokyo, and 1,600 miles east of Manila, the institution said in the release. The land area is 212 square miles, approximately the same size as the District of Columbia, and the population as of the 2020 census is 153,836. Guam's gross domestic product was $6.1 billion in 2021 current dollars and GDP per capita was $39,802 (based on 2021 GDP and 2020 population), about 57% of the U.S. level in 2021.

