More island homeowners opt for 'energy security'

Benny and Terry Guerrero run the six air conditioners at their spacious Yona residence 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “My electric bill, oh my God, it was over $1,000 per month,” said Terry Guerrero, but that was prior to installing a solar system. Once the solar panels were installed, the Guerreros noticed a significant decrease in their monthly power bill. “Our power bill went down drastically, it went down more than $700,” Terry Guerrero said. “Now I don’t have to worry about putting aside $1,000 per month for power.”

“Not only are we saving, but we overproduce power. For a couple of years we were getting a refund, but now I believe we get tax credit,” she said. Terry Guerrero said she rates her satisfaction with solar energy at “above 10.”

“True energy security”

Tesla, the brand popularized by exotic electric cars, has implemented its battery energy storage technology into viable residential energy security in the form of the Tesla Power Wall 2, a home battery that stores solar energy. According to Jeff Voacolo, the chief operations officer of Micronesian Renewable Energy Inc., the Power Wall 2 now provides homeowners with a powerful option to harness their own energy security. “The Power Wall 2 allows us to provide an energy system that is independent of the public utility,” said Voacolo. “When the Guam Power Authority, for whatever reason, goes offline, a homeowner with this system doesn’t have to rely on the grid.”

The Guerreros installed a Power Wall 2 at their Yona residence specifically for backup power generation.

Micronesian Renewable Energy Inc., is the authorized distributor and certified installer in Micronesia for the Tesla products, according to Joe Rosario, business development director for the company. “Tesla products are really a premium brand in the solar industry, and we are proud of the association,” Rosario said. “Tesla sent their experts here for several weeks to certify our team on installation and service. That company operates on a very high level,” Rosario added. “Even though Tesla does manufacture solar panels and integrated roofing systems, we don’t carry those as they haven’t been rated to withstand a 175-mph wind load, which is a huge consideration and something we've dealt with many times,” he said.

Voacolo outlined the practical specifications of the Tesla battery, and what a homeowner can expect from the unit, saying “each Power Wall provides about 13.5 kilowatt-hours, and in our household, that means we can run a refrigerator, receptacles (outlets), lights, a modem and a 9,000-Btu A/C that runs intermittently for about five or six hours,” he said. “Usage, of course, varies from house to house.”

“(Tesla founder Elon) Musk has provided a very sexy design for the Power Wall 2 battery, it’s such a great product. We can now provide homeowners with true energy security, not what the utility calls energy security,” Voacolo said.

Supertyphoon Yutu

In 2018, Supertyphoon Yutu ripped through the Marianas, with most of the devastation being felt in Saipan and Tinian. The Category 5 supertyphoon would cause hundreds of millions of dollars in damage ravaging the Northern Marianas before wreaking havoc in the Philippines. While MRE had about 400 solar systems installed in Saipan, Rosario said there were about a dozen customers with the original version of the Power Wall, and they came out just fine. “There were no problems with the Power Wall and, actually, with the exception of flying debris, our panels held up very well, the engineering and installation came through when it mattered,” Rosario said.

'How cool is it that my car runs on sunshine?'

Nancy Lentz has had a recent Power Wall 2 installation at her pastoral residence on a Talofofo hilltop. Lentz actually acquired a different Tesla product before the residential battery, the Tesla Model S, which is the sleek electric sedan from the automotive division of the company. Lentz had previously installed a different power backup system before obtaining the Power Wall 2, which she and her family found less than ideal, “We have this generator that is god-awful loud, it’s so annoying,” she said. When asked about the Tesla products, Lentz beamed. "Ours is purely backup at this point, but we are looking to add two more, and then we will be potentially off the grid," she said.

"I love the Model S, I couldn't be happier, I love the Tesla app," she said as she whipped out her phone to demonstrate the app's ease of use. "How cool is it that my car runs on sunshine?" she declared. The Cooper-Lentz household is also using the Power Wall 2 as backup power generation, but she foresees its inevitable functionality, saying, "When the typhoons come, I'm going to have energy when I need it, and then I'll be able to recharge the system on a cycle."