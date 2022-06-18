The Guam Chamber Business Women's Network will hold its second Pop-Up Shop event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning, the Guam Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release.

"Just in time for Father's Day and summer shopping, we are excited to feature 43 homegrown small businesses at the Guam Premier Outlets," said Catherine Castro, president of the Guam Chamber of Commerce. "The Guam Chamber has invited local entrepreneurs to showcase their unique products and services to the residents of Guam. The event is free to attend and we encourage all to pop in and find one-of-a-kind gift items for themselves or the special dads in their lives, and to support these great small businesses. We would like to thank the Guam Premier Outlets for their generous support of these local entrepreneurs by hosting our Pop-Up event on Saturday."

The event is open to the public at no cost. For more information email info@GuamChamber.com.gu.

For a list of participating vendors visit the Guam Chamber website.

The Chamber Business Women's Network is a committee of the Guam Chamber of Commerce that is focused on enhancing personal and professional growth, and connecting women of all career levels to strengthen professional networks and engage in the Guam business community.