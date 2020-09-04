At least 200 families whose breadwinners have been furloughed or experienced reduced work hours can apply for the Guam Mortgage Relief Program which will be administered by the Guam Housing Corp.

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority announced on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved Guam's COVID-19 Mortgage Relief Program.

The $714,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, funding is available for low- to moderate-income workers with mortgages who were furloughed or experienced a reduction in work hours from COVID-19-related circumstances.

GHURA first announced this effort in July and anticipated assistance would have been available within that month.

The program aims to assist 200-plus eligible households with up to three months of mortgage payments, GHURA announced.

GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna said his agency and GHC have been working on the program for many months to help "those who are in dire need."

"This program is not limited to GHURA or GHC mortgage holders. It is intended for all who are income-qualified and are adversely affected by the pandemic,” said GHC President Alice Taijeron.

Those who are having a difficult time paying their mortgage loans due to job loss or reduction in work hours from COVID-19-related circumstances are encouraged to contact the Guam Housing Corp. at 647-4143 to see if they are eligible for relief assistance.