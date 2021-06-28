MRE rebrands in preparation of IPO

Micronesia Renewable Energy, a privately held company that specializes in the design and build of renewable energy infrastructure, is rebranding its corporate entity to Generation Renewable, Inc., the first of many adjustments the company is making on its path to an initial public offering later this year.

The company will be hosting a press conference at its Harmon office and warehouse facility today at 2 p.m. to make several formal announcements.

“This is a very exciting time, not only for us but also the industry,” said Tracy Voacolo, the chief executive officer of the company “but really it’s great for our employees, our customers and our community.”

Jeff Voacolo, the chief operating officer, said the IPO will be issued on the OTCQB, an index commonly utilized by many early-stage and developing companies that can’t qualify for bigger exchanges. However, Voacolo sees a bright future in the venture, “the goal is to position the company to be moved to the NASDAQ, and we think it can happen in five years,” he said. The New York-based NASDAQ Stock Market is the second largest stock exchange in the United States, and lists the who’s who of corporate titans of the technology industry within its exchange.

The technical details of the IPO, such as the number of available shares, stock prices and their ticker symbol are still being finalized as Generation Renewable, Inc. works with their legal counsel and public accountants towards their initial filing. “We will be filing the S-1 in about another month or so, as we are awaiting the results of our audited financials,” said Mrs. Voacolo. The S-1 is the initial registration form filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which requires companies to disclose, among other things, details of the current business model, price methodology and planned use of capitol proceeds. Potential investors are able to view all new SEC S-1 filings online at https://sec.report/Form/S-1. "We are looking to be listed by October, 2021," said Jeff Voacolo.

Joe Rosario, the director of business development, believes that the Generation Renewable, Inc. IPO may be only the second ever to originate from Guam. "We've been communicating with the Guam Chamber, and besides the Bank of Guam, I think we are the second company to generate an IPO organically from Guam," said Rosario.

The press conference will also include the introduction of Evoke Motorcycles, a line of electric, rechargeable motorcycles. According to Rosario, Generation Renewable, Inc. will act as authorized distributors for the machines for Guam and the Pacific Rim.