Muna named Guam’s top exec of 2019

The 2019 Guam Business Magazine Executive of the Year is Annmarie T. Muna, president and general manager of AM Insurance.

The 59-year-old is a University of Guam graduate with top honors. She holds a 1983 bachelor’s degree in business administration with a double major in management and public administration, according to a press release.

The announcement was made at the Guam Business Magazine Executive of the Year award gala held Saturday night at the Hyatt Regency Guam. Muna is featured in portraiture on the cover of the Guam Business Magazine January-February issue, which was released at the gala. The annual gala is a fundraising event for the Guam Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Mona started as an insurance clerk and worked her way up to become an underwriter. She was a production manager at Universe Insurance Underwriters Inc. for 13 years. Her professional training includes marketing and underwriting for casualty, property, auto, bond, aviation and marine insurance.

Muna formed AM Insurance in January 1994 in the garage of her parents' home with one employee and two clients. Today, AM Insurance has more than 20 employees and occupies three offices in Jones & Guerrero Co. Inc.’s J&G Commercial Center in Hagåtña and serves many commercial, government and personal accounts.

Muna also has ventured into other successful business enterprises. She is a shareholder and director of two local, women-owned companies, Y Ma’gas Inc. and Sentada Inc.

Y Magas Inc. started in September 2004 and provides administrative services, event planning and bookkeeping services to small businesses on the island. Sentada Inc. does business as Balutan Queen, a café in the Bank of Guam building that opened for business in 2007.

Muna also has been an active member of the island's civic organizations for years. She was one of the first 30 charter members of Soroptimist International of the Marianas on Guam. She also is a member of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, Guam Contractors Association, Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Women in Construction, among others.