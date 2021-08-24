The Guam Community College celebrated a milestone on Monday, with the graduation of 21 participants from its latest Information Technology Boot camp.

Many of the participants entered the program with little to no experience in IT, but after two weeks of program immersion, the graduates shared that it was well worth the hard work.

Marquisha Camacho was part of the second cohort to complete the boot camp.

When the food and beverage industry took a hit from the pandemic and hotels shut down, Camacho was one of many residents impacted.

“I needed more job security, I am a mother of two. I needed more. I was a manager and supervisor at different restaurants but I needed something more. When this boot camp happened it was my opportunity, this was my chance for a new career,” Camacho said.

The transition, however, was not easy for Camacho, who had no experience in information technology.

“At first I kind of felt like a fish out of water. I came from 12 years in food and beverage ... I knew nothing about IT. But, despite not knowing anything I wasn’t scared despite the possibility of failure. I was overwhelmed but I wasn’t scared this was a challenge I was motivated and I wanted to do well in this course,” Camacho said.

The IT boot camp was a challenge for the participants who struggled to complete two to three months of schooling in the two-week program. Angelysa Ulloa was part of the first cohort whose participation earned her an internship with IT&E.

“I was able to pull through.” Ulloa said, “I was really happy that I got the chance to be interviewed by IT&E and became a part of their internship program. I am learning a lot from there and this boot camp I learned a lot, I am happy to have the opportunity.”

Recognizing the feat accomplished during the rigorous training program, GCC officials said that participants in both cohorts scored high in the Work Keys assessment.

GCC’s director for Continuing Education and Workforce Development, Denis Mendiola said, “I know you really stuck it out, and you not only finished but you excelled. You are amongst a stellar group of people that we are just so proud of.”

Each graduate has earned five college credits, certificates of completion, and nationally recognized certifications in Work Ethic and WorkKeys.

The IT boot camp is one of 19 job training boot camps GCC has planned for the remainder of 2021 as part of their efforts to ramp up workforce training programs to up-skill jobless residents for in-demand jobs, according to GCC’s website.