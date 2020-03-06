My Office celebrates grand opening

For entrepreneur Charlie Hermosa, who is trying to get a couple of young ventures off the ground, My Office is a space that allows him to have a professional place to conduct business while saving money on overhead.

"It's a great launch pad for any startup business," said Hermosa, owner of Hermosa Ventures LLC.

My Office held its grand opening ceremony on Thursday. It brands itself as Guam's first professional co-working space and a place where entrepreneurs or even established businesses looking for a flexible work space can get their work done.

Hermosa is one of the first members to occupy a private office space, where he'll be growing his startup business Guam Gift Baskets and Guam Growler.

"My Office is a great place for innovation and creativity, whether you're a small business, freelancer or just a productive person," said Jay Shedd, senior director of sales and marketing at PTI Pacifica, the parent company of My Office.

The co-working spaces are designed to keep customers focused and comfortable, Shedd said.

Located on the first floor of the Guam International Trade Center, or ITC Building, My Office features move-in-ready offices, conference rooms and shared or dedicated desks tailored to accommodate individuals or teams of any size.

The working space offers ergonomic chairs for individuals who like to sit and work on their laptops, private offices with adjustable desks to work while you sit or stand, and conference rooms that are ideal for meetings and collaboration, Shedd said.

Shedd added that My Office has the fastest fiber internet speeds on the island with members able to work around their own schedules, and 24/7 secure access to their work station.

"It really is very exciting to be able to offer a product and service that will drive productivity in the needs of our small businesses or freelancers, at very affordable membership prices," Shedd said.

Amenities include free coffee, private booths, printers, access cards, hosted space, and dedicated fiber internet access.

For information about membership and the facility, visit www.myoffficeguam.com or call 922-0550.