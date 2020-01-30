A new co-working space, with dedicated workstations, private offices, conference rooms and other amenities of a traditional office with a not-so-traditional concept, has opened in Tamuning.

An open house was held Wednesday for My Office, which brands itself as the first professional co-working space on island, at the Guam International Trading Center (ITC). Members of the business community and the general public attended the open house to get a glimpse of the space.

“My Office is an excellent option for telecommuters, startups, organizations and businesses that need flexible office space. The design and amenities will make them feel right at home and ready to get to work,” says Jay Shedd, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at PTI Pacifica, the parent company of My Office.

Organizations and small businesses can scale their space by renting as many desks or private offices as needed, taking advantage of flexible pricing and membership options.

Amenities include superfast Wi-Fi, printer, phone and secure 24/7 access, the press release state. Conference rooms are available for meeting, collaborating and sharing ideas.

To learn more about My Office, go to www.myofficeguam.com or email info@myofficeguam.com.