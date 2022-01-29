Dr. Julie Namm recently joined the FHP Health Center in the Adult Medicine Department, FHP announced in a press release.

Namm earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at Loma Linda University and served her residency at Glendale Adventist Medical Center. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We welcome Dr. Namm to our FHP family,” said Rose Grino, FHP health care delivery administrator. “Dr. Namm’s focus on chronic disease management and preventive care will help our patients achieve their optimal health.”

Namm is a board-certified family physician who has been practicing primary care on Guam for 11 years.