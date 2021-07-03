Nanbo Insurance Underwriters launched its Go Solar promotion Friday, another Go Green initiative that rewards customers for making sustainable lifestyle choices, the company stated in a press release.

The Go Solar promotion encourages homeowners to install solar panels as an alternative energy solution. The Go Solar promotion rewards customers who install new solar panels at their homes by paying for one month’s worth of the homeowner’s power bill, up to $350.

Nanbo has been providing green options for its customers since 2019. Other incentives include Nanbo’s Go Green Hybrid promotion that rewards customers who insure their electric hybrid vehicles with a voucher of up to $350 that will be applied toward their energy bill, according to the release.

“Nanbo continues to look for opportunities to support our customers as they make more sustainable lifestyle choices that also help them save on their home and auto policies," said Brent Butler, president of Nanbo. "Everyone wins when we work together to care for the needs of our customers and our environment."

The offer is open to new and existing customers who install or retrofit their homes with solar panels.

"Residents are looking for ways to minimize their expenses and waste," Butler said. "If there are more benefits for homeowners to consider solar energy, more residents may consider this sensible option. As a tropical island with year-round sunshine, it makes great sense to consider solar energy to help reduce our electricity costs and reliance.

For more information, call 671-477-9754 or visit nanbo.com.