The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded an $80 million indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity modification contract awarded on April 15 to AECOM Technical Services Inc.

The contract is for architect-engineering services for environmental actions at various locations within the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations.

AECOM is based in Los Angeles, California.

The additional capacity will support the Navy’s Environmental Restoration Program, which is dedicated to environmental protection and stewardship through responsive, sustainable solutions to ensure Navy readiness, according to NAVFAC.

The term of the contract is not to exceed five years with an expected completion date of August 2022.