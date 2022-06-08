NAVFAC Pacific names 2022 employee, supervisor and team winners

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific announced the 2022 Employee, Supervisor and Team of the Year winners in its Pacific area of operations.

The award recipients include: Roanna Peredo, employee of the year from the Officer In Charge of Construction, Marine Corps Marianas; Benjamin Jenkins, supervisor of the year from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California, and the Team of the Year also from the California naval facility.

Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey said in a press release, “there were many superb nominations and the competition was extremely fierce, but after careful consideration, these winners were selected as the best of the best."

Employee of the Year

Peredo, a contract specialist who works at NAVFAC Marianas, is recognized as the lead contract specialist/contracting officer for four projects valued at $398 million. In addition to three time-sensitive projects necessary for the Marines, she was assigned the complex and challenging project of clearing 563 acres of jungle and installing 52 miles of utilities infrastructure for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, according to NAVFAC.

Supervisor of the Year

Benjamin Jenkins, supervisory contract specialist at the naval facility in California, is recognized for his leadership role as the supervisor of seven contract specialists and two procurement technicians that execute the $2.7 billion in earthquake recovery programs to restore full mission capability back to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake and the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division.

He served as the sole contracting supervisor for nine months and his mission focus and can-do attitude led his team to execute more than 100 contract modifications worth over $108 million, according to NAVFAC.

Team of the Year

The South Airfield Construction Office Team, also of China Lake, consists of 16 employees, encompassing NAVFAC, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division and contract support personnel filling the roles of construction managers, engineering technicians, contract specialists, site security managers, and requirements managers representing the end users of newly constructed facilities, according to NAVFAC. The team's mission is to provide project management of the South Airfield Complex Military Construction, a group of six projects valued at more than $765 million.